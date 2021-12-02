Gradient Investments LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

