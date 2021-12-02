Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 47.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSBC. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock worth $89,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.