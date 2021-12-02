Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,667 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProPetro worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 463,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

