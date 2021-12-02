Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,132. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

