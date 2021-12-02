Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,766,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,844,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

