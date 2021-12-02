Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.42% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XJH opened at $36.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

