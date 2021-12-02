Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.