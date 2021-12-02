Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The RMR Group worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

