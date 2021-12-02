Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 8,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,929. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.