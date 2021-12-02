Gold Street Capital Corp. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.90.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.