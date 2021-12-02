Gold Street Capital Corp. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.
NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
