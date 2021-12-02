GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.25. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $230.21. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

