GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of GFS stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.