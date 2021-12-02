Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.10

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 6003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

