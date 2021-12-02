Glitch Hits Market Cap of $125.65 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Glitch has a market cap of $125.65 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

