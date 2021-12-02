Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY remained flat at $$22.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

