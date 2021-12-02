Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 245,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 79,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

