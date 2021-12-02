GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $23.74 on Monday. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

