Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,452 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

