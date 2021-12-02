Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,499 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

