Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,918 AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. AGM Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
AGM Group Company Profile
