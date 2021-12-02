Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,918 AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. AGM Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

