Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

ID has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ID stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

