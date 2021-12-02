Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,779 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

