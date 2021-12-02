Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

