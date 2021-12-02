Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Gentherm has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

