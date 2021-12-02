Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,459 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
