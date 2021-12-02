Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,459 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genetron by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

