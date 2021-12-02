Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,634. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

