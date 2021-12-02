Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.