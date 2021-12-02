Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $457.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.