Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $32.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.14. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.