Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,986. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.