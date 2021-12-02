Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises 1.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $61,804,000.

Shares of BALY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

