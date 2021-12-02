GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

