GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged the industry in the past three months due to sluggish top and bottom-line numbers for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Supply-chain headwinds, including factory closures and port congestion, led to product delays, making it challenging to fulfill strong customer demand. Driven by drab results and the expectation of persistent supply-chain woes, Gap cut its view for fiscal 2021. The company also expects inventory levels in the fiscal fourth quarter to rise year over year in the high-single digits. Higher operating expenses, driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands, remain concerning. However, continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands as well as solid online show remained upsides. Improved margins also led to bottom-line growth in the said quarter. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy bodes well.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

