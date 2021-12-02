Fyooz Trading Up 0.6% This Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $625,757.19 and approximately $132,944.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

