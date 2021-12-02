FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. BioVie has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the second quarter worth about $473,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

