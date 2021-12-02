FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. BioVie has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51.
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.