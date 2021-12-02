FY2021 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By KeyCorp

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a report released on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in VICI Properties by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

