FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMI in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

IMIAY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. IMI has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

