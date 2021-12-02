Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 5,225

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Get Future alerts:

FUTR opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.43) on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,522.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,330.55.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.