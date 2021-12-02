Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

