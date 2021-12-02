Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 72,638 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.