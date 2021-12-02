Furucombo Trading Up 22.6% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $523,428.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.