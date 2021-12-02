Fundamentun LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $414.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

