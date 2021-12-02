Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

