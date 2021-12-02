Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

