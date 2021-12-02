Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.70. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

