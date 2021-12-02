Fundamentun LLC Invests $452,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

