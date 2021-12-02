Fundamentun LLC Invests $389,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

