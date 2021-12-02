Fundamentun LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 215.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

