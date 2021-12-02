Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $1.19 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

NYSE LEN opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

