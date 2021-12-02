Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

